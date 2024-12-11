Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow over motion against Chairman

Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 pm after opposition parties raised slogans over the no-confidence motion notice seeking the removal of Vice President and House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a first, opposition parties of the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to move a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. They accused him of being “extremely partisan” in his role as Chairman of the Upper House.

For the motion to succeed, these parties would need a simple majority in the 243-member House, but they currently lack the required numbers.

Nevertheless, opposition members stated that the motion was meant to send a “strong message to fight for parliamentary democracy.”

Meanwhile, the BJP criticised the INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday for disrupting Parliament’s functioning and attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his protest methods, stating that his behaviour was unbecoming of an opposition leader.

Several opposition MPs also staged a protest over the Adani issue outside Parliament, carrying black ‘jholas’ (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani, along with the words ‘Modi Adani Bhai Bhai’ on the bags.