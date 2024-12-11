TN districts to receive heavy rains

Chennai experienced mild showers today. However, the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has forecasted heavy rainfall for several Tamil Nadu districts today and tomorrow.

According to S. Balachandran, Head of the Southern Region Meteorological Centre, a low-pressure area has formed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and adjacent East Indian Ocean near the equatorial region.

As of yesterday morning, the low-pressure system intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area. By evening, it was positioned over the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal regions. The system is expected to move west-northwestward toward the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu over the next 24 hours.

The current system is moving at a slow pace, and there are no indications of it intensifying into a cyclone based on present conditions. However, it is anticipated to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to many parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Rainfall is likely to continue for the next four days.

An ‘Orange Alert’ has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal today

In addition, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur, along with Puducherry.

For tomorrow, an ‘Orange Alert’ has been issued for Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchirappalli districts, where isolated very heavy rainfall is expected.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast in parts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur districts, along with Puducherry.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into deep-sea areas due to rough weather conditions in the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal.

The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided based on the system’s movement and intensity.