Modi urges Sri Lankan President Disanayaka to fulfil aspirations of Tamil community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka India’s expectation from Colombo to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation and conduct the provincial council elections.
The issue figured prominently in the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Disanayaka, a day after the Sri Lankan leader arrived in Delhi.
The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution that provides for devolution of power to it.
The 13th amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.
“We also talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Disanayaka apprised me of his inclusive perspective,” Modi said in his media statement.
“We hope that the Sri Lankan government shall fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil people. And that they shall fulfil their commitment towards fully implementing the constitution of Sri Lanka and conducting the provincial council elections,” he said.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said PM Modi urged Disanayaka for “full and effective” implementation of the Sri Lankan Constitution for meaningful devolution of power.
The two leaders also deliberated on the vexed fishermen issue.
“We also spoke at length about the issues related to the livelihood of our fishermen. We both agreed that we must adopt a humanitarian approach towards this matter,” Modi said.
In his remarks to the media, Disanayaka did not specifically mention the Tamil issue but said his government will ensure welfare of all communities.