Modi urges Sri Lankan President Disanayaka to fulfil aspirations of Tamil community

The issue figured prominently in the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Disanayaka, a day after the Sri Lankan leader arrived in Delhi.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution that provides for devolution of power to it.

The 13th amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

“We also talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President Disanayaka apprised me of his inclusive perspective,” Modi said in his media statement.