NCERT textbooks to cost less from 2025, new books for classes 9-12 by 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which currently prints five crore textbooks a year, is working to augment capacity to 15 crore from next year, he said.

The minister also informed that the new textbooks, according to the updated curriculum for classes 9-12, would be available from the 2026-27 academic session.

“In the next academic year, NCERT will publish 15 crore quality and affordable books… Currently, it publishes nearly five crore textbooks. Earlier, there were concerns about demand and supply about the textbooks. However, that will be addressed now,” Pradhan told reporters.