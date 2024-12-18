‘One nation one poll’ will galvanize election process, lead to economic growth: Kovind

Kovind was the chairman of the high-level committee on simultaneous elections, which was constituted by the Government of India in September 2023.

Speaking at a programme of a tribal organization here, Kovind said voters are tired of meeting candidates of political parties seeking votes every year and probably don’t want to face them so frequently.

“Once the proposal becomes fully functional in 2029-2030, or say at a later date, as it might take 5-10 years to have simultaneous polls, voters won’t have to head to polling stations every year for one poll or another. This will also lead to economic growth as the GDP growth of the country will rise by 1.5 per cent from 7.23 per cent at present,” he said.