Savukku Shankar arrested by Chennai Police

Youtuber Savukku Shankar who was arrested by the Theni district Police a couple of days ago and lodged in Central Prison, Madurai in connection with the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act case was arrested by the Chennai City Police on Thursday. Youtuber Savukku Shankar who was arrested by the Theni district Police a couple of days ago and lodged in Central Prison, Madurai in connection with the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act case was arrested by the Chennai City Police on Thursday.

The Theni Police had picked up Shankar from Chennai on Tuesday after a special court had issued a non bailable warrant against him for failing to appear before the court.

While the court remanded him to judicial custody till December 20, Chennai Police have arrested Shankar in a fresh case for allegedly spreading misinformation about a government scheme through his YouTube channel.

The arrest intimation was informed to Superintendent, Central Prison, Madurai, where Shankar is lodged.

Among the half a dozen cases booked against Shankar earlier this year regarding derogatory contents against women police personnel, the Palanichettipati Police had arrested Shankar for alleged ganja possession.