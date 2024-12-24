Parliamentary panel to discuss ONOP on January 8

New Delhi: The Parliamentary committee formed to study the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’ is scheduled to meet on January 8.

The 129th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which facilitates simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, was tabled in the Lok Sabha on December 17. Along with this, a Union Territory Reforms Bill was also introduced on the same day.

However, due to strong opposition from several parties, the bill was referred to a Parliamentary committee for detailed examination and review.

The committee, comprising 39 members, will deliberate on the matter during the January 8 meeting. Legal experts and officials from the Law Ministry will provide detailed insights into the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, explaining its potential benefits for the country and its citizens.

The panel is expected to analyze the proposal thoroughly and offer recommendations on the issue. It is noteworthy that the proceedings and recommendations of this committee are expected to be concluded within 90 days.