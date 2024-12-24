Deep depression in Bay of Bengal weakens

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to weaken within the next 24 hours, according to a report from the Chennai Meteorological Center.

In its latest update, the weather department provided details about the system’s progression:

The deep depression that formed over the central-west Bay of Bengal two days ago moved southwestward yesterday. As of the latest observation, it is located near the southwest and central-west Bay of Bengal, affecting Tamil Nadu’s northern coastal areas and the southern coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

The system is expected to continue moving in the same direction, lingering near Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coastal areas. However, it is forecasted to weaken within the next 24 hours.

The earlier heavy rainfall warning issued for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry, and Karaikal has been withdrawn. However, the following conditions are expected:

Northern Coastal Tamil Nadu and Other Districts: Moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning in a few places today.

Interior Districts: Light fog during early morning hours in certain areas.

Chennai and Suburban Areas: Cloudy skies for the next two days, with light to moderate rainfall expected in some parts.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the northern coastal regions of Tamil Nadu due to the possibility of cyclonic winds.