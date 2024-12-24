Huge haul of ganja at Chennai airport

In a significant operation, the Customs Department at Chennai International Airport seized 3.6 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic cannabis worth ₹3.6 crore. The contraband, smuggled from Thailand, was intercepted during a routine check, leading to the arrest of a young man. Investigations are currently underway to unearth the larger drug trafficking network involved in the operation.

Crackdown Based on Intelligence

Acting on a tip-off about a potential narcotics smuggling attempt from Thailand, customs officials intensified screenings and inspections at the airport. Their vigilance bore fruit when suspicious behavior exhibited by some passengers led to closer scrutiny.

During the inspection, officials found hydroponic cannabis concealed within the luggage of one individual. The arrested man is suspected to be a courier or mule working for an international drug trafficking syndicate.

A Growing Trend of Smuggling

This seizure marks the third significant interception of hydroponic cannabis at Chennai airport within the last month:

December 16: Customs officials arrested a man attempting to smuggle 7.6 kg of hydroponic cannabis.

November 21: A woman was apprehended for smuggling 2.8 kg of hybrid hydroponic cannabis varieties from Thailand.

Hydroponic cannabis, known for its high potency, is cultivated using nutrient-rich water without soil. It has become a preferred choice among drug traffickers due to its high value in the illicit market.

Other Major Narcotics Seizures

The crackdown on drug smuggling at Chennai airport isn’t limited to cannabis:

December 7: A Kenyan woman arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa was caught with 1.424 kilograms of cocaine valued at ₹14.2 crore. She was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Gold Smuggling Attempts Foiled

In addition to drug smuggling, customs officials have also intercepted attempts to smuggle gold:

Last week, a passenger arriving from Dubai on an Air India flight was found collaborating with a cabin crew member to smuggle 1.7 kilograms of gold worth ₹1.28 crore. The gold was concealed by the crew member and handed over mid-flight. Both individuals were arrested.

Customs and law enforcement agencies have ramped up vigilance at airports and other transit points to curb the rise in smuggling activities. Authorities have appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities, emphasizing the critical role of public cooperation in combating drug and gold trafficking.

This surge in smuggling attempts highlights the need for sustained efforts and stricter monitoring mechanisms to prevent illegal trade and ensure public safety. The Customs Department reaffirmed its commitment to curbing illicit activities through increased surveillance and coordinated operations.