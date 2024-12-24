No One Can Be Compared to M.G.R.: Jayakumar

Former AIADMK minister D. Jayakumar stated that no one, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can be compared to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran (M.G.R.).

M.G.R.’s death anniversary is being observed today. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and senior party leaders paid tributes at his memorial, dressed in black shirts to mark the occasion.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Jayakumar said:

“M.G.R. is incomparable. If there is a leader who has left an indelible mark in history, it is M.G.R. He never discriminated based on caste or religion, nor did he indulge in communal politics. Does Annamalai agree with this?

People saw M.G.R. as a leader for everyone. Do they perceive Prime Minister Modi in the same way? M.G.R.’s tenure introduced numerous welfare schemes, including the groundbreaking 50% reservation policy based on social justice.