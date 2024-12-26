Djokovic eyes historic 25th Grand Slam title

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic is set to begin his quest for a historic 25th Grand Slam title in 2025, which would surpass Margaret Court’s long-standing record of 24. Djokovic, 37, will launch his campaign for the milestone trophy at the upcoming Australian Open in January, with the first step being the Brisbane International tournament this week.

The 2024 season marks a significant shift in the tennis landscape, as Djokovic begins the year without his traditional ‘Big Four’ rivals. Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray both retired this year, and Roger Federer had already announced his retirement in 2022. This season will also be the first time in Djokovic’s career that none of his main competitors from the ‘Big Four’ will be on the court.

Despite a challenging 2024, where he failed to secure a Grand Slam title and only managed an Olympic gold in Paris, Djokovic remains optimistic. His season ended in October, and he will now focus on adding another Grand Slam victory to his already legendary career. He will also participate in men’s doubles at Brisbane, partnering Australian Nick Kyrgios, who is making a comeback after an extended absence due to injuries.

The Brisbane tournament will feature a strong field of competitors. Along with Djokovic, the event will see Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, and Frances Tiafoe in the mix. Kyrgios, who has only played one singles match on the ATP Tour in the last two years, will also be looking to make an impact.

On the women’s side, the Brisbane competition will be headlined by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who will be aiming to build on her outstanding 2024 campaign. Sabalenka, who claimed the Australian Open title in January and followed it up with her maiden US Open victory, was recently named the WTA Player of the Year. She dominated the season by winning four championships and reaching seven finals, including successful WTA 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Wuhan.

Sabalenka, at 26, will be looking to defend her position at the top of the world rankings as she faces off against tough competition, including American stars Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, and former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur. Victoria Azarenka, a seasoned veteran, will also be a major contender.

In a dramatic turn of events, Sabalenka regained the World No. 1 ranking from Iga Swiatek, whose standing was scrutinized in November following reports of a positive test for prohibited cardiac medication in August. The International Tennis Integrity Agency ruled the breach was unintentional, resulting in a minimal penalty for the Polish player, which has not affected her position.