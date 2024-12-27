Pak: 60 more civilians convicted for May 9 riots

Military courts in Pakistan have sentenced 60 more civilians to prison for their alleged involvement in violent attacks on military sites during the nationwide riots on May 9, 2023, the Express Tribune reported, citing an announcement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

According to the Express Tribune, this follows a previous announcement from the ISPR that 25 individuals had been convicted for their roles in the same incidents. Among the 60 people sentenced was Hassan Niazi, the nephew of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. Niazi received a 10-year prison sentence.

The convictions relate to alleged attacks on significant military and government facilities, such as the Corps Commander House in Lahore, the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the ISI office in Faisalabad, and Bannu Cantt, among others.