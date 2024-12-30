‘Who is that Sir?’: Justice will prevail, assures EPS

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has vowed to continue protests until justice is delivered in the Anna University sexual harassment case. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has vowed to continue protests until justice is delivered in the Anna University sexual harassment case.

The case, involving a student subjected to sexual assault within the Anna University campus, has raised several questions. While the police have arrested a suspect named Gnanasekaran, doubts linger over the investigation’s transparency. Adding to the intrigue, posters with the phrase “Who is that Sir?” have been put up across Tamil Nadu by AIADMK’s IT wing, sparking widespread attention.

EPS took to social media on December 30, stating, “AIADMK protests are being held across Tamil Nadu to demand justice for the victim and to condemn the DMK government for failing to ensure safety for women and girls. The government has resorted to suppressive tactics by arresting AIADMK members participating in peaceful demonstrations.”

He also accused the DMK government of shielding wrongdoers, pointing to past cases involving DMK members linked to crimes. EPS expressed concerns that political interference might obstruct justice in this case, citing images and allegations connecting the accused, Gnanasekaran, to DMK leaders.

EPS called for the arrest of all culprits and urged a fair investigation by the Special Investigation Team, which includes three women IPS officers, as ordered by the High Court. He reiterated AIADMK’s commitment to seeking justice for the victim, declaring, “The protests will continue until all true offenders are caught and justice is served. Who is that Sir? Let the truth come to light!”