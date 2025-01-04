Unannounced emergency in TN? CPI(M) questions CM Stalin

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary K. Balakrishnan has raised concerns, asking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, “Have you declared an unannounced emergency in the state?” His remarks come amidst allegations that the government is attempting to privatize public schools, a claim strongly refuted by Minister Anbil Mahesh. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary K. Balakrishnan has raised concerns, asking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, “Have you declared an unannounced emergency in the state?” His remarks come amidst allegations that the government is attempting to privatize public schools, a claim strongly refuted by Minister Anbil Mahesh.

Balakrishnan criticized the government, stating that any form of public protest or gathering, even for minor demands like issuing land pattas or organizing discussions, is being met with police cases and suppression. “If we plan a procession, demonstration, or protest, the police immediately file cases. I ask the Chief Minister: Have you declared an undeclared emergency in Tamil Nadu? Why is the police force acting beyond control?” Balakrishnan questioned.

The CPI(M) leader also argued that people’s movements and peaceful protests are essential in a democracy and asked, “Are processions or public meetings not allowed in Tamil Nadu anymore? Can a citizen not fight for their rights when affected?”

Responding to similar allegations, Minister Anbil Mahesh defended the government, saying, “I have never spoken about handing over public schools to private entities. Why are political parties issuing statements without verifying the facts?”

The CPI(M) leader’s sharp criticism, despite being part of the DMK-led alliance, has sparked widespread debates online and within political circles. Balakrishnan’s remarks reflect growing tensions within the ruling coalition over governance issues, particularly regarding citizens’ rights to organize protests and voice their concerns.