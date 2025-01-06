L Murugan condemns alleged disrespect to National Anthem in Assembly 

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, has strongly criticized the alleged disrespect shown towards the National Anthem during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, which began on Monday.

In a statement, Murugan highlighted that the rendition of the National Anthem during the inaugural session of the Assembly, following the Governor’s address, is a time-honored tradition symbolizing the nation’s unity and respect. However, he alleged that this tradition has been tarnished by “unseemly incidents” in the Assembly, purportedly as a form of protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

Murugan lambasted the ruling DMK government, labeling it “pseudo-Dravidian,” and accused it of prioritizing political gamesmanship over governance and public welfare. He claimed that the government’s actions were a blatant disregard for constitutional norms and sought to create division within the state.