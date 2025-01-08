‘Give chance for youngsters’

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Test future is now in the hands of selectors, said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar while advocating an honest deep-dive into the team’s downward spiral in the last six months.

Asked about the raging debate surrounding the future of struggling stars Rohit and Kohli, Gavaskar said, “How long they continue is really up to the selectors.”

“Now that India has failed to qualify for the WTC (World Test Championship) final, it would be pertinent to reflect on the reasons that (why it) happened,” he added.

This is the first time since the WTC’s inception that India could not make the finals following a 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series that concluded on Sunday.

That defeat also meant that the coveted BGT was surrendered to Australia for the first time in a decade. The primary reason for the debacle was the batting unit’s failure to fire with Rohit and Kohli proving to be the weakest link.

Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings including an unbeaten century, while Rohit’s tally was a dismal 31 from five completed knocks.

Gavaskar didn’t mince words while pointing out the repeated failures of the team’s batters, who failed to cross the 200 mark six out of nine times during the series.

“It is clear that in the last six months, the batting failed and that was the main reason that we lost matches that we should have won,” the former captain stated.

“So, if changes are required for the new cycle of the WTC which starts in mid-June in England, then hopefully the selectors will take into account who would still be there for the final in 2027 and choose accordingly,” Gavaskar put things perspective.

The 75-year-old former India captain did not take names but said there are some good performers coming up in the domestic circuit and the onus is now on the selectors to give them a fair chance.