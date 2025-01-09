Melody silenced: Legendary singer P. Jayachandran passes away

Some voices resonate across generations, captivating both the masses and the maestros of music. P. Jayachandran’s voice was one such phenomenon—an emotive stream that touched hearts and elevated cinema to an ethereal level. Known for his soothing yet profound renditions, Jayachandran’s passing leaves a void in the world of music that words cannot express.

The celebrated playback singer who recorded over 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, breathed his last on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Jayachandran’s musical journey began in 1965 during a fundraising event where his soul-stirring performance caught the attention of renowned cinematographer A. Vincent. This marked his entry into playback singing with the Malayalam film Kunjali Marakkar. However, his breakout song came from Kalithozhan, which made Malayali audiences fall in love with his voice.

In Tamil cinema, Jayachandran’s melodious journey was nurtured by musical legends like M.S. Viswanathan and Ilaiyaraaja. Songs like Vasantha Kaala Nadhigalile (Moondru Mudichu), Chithirach Sevvaanam (Kaatrinilae Varum Geetham), Manjolai Kilithano (Kizhakkae Pogum Rail), Thalattuthae Vanam (Kadal Meengal), and Raasaathi Unna Kaanatha Nenju (Vaidehi Kathirunthal) became timeless classics, establishing him as a voice synonymous with elegance and emotion.

Jayachandran was celebrated for his impeccable pronunciation and his ability to infuse profound emotions into lyrics. Be it his duet with P. Susheela in Mayanginen Solla Thayanginen or his collaboration with S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in Andhi Nerath Thenral Kaatru , his voice resonated with unparalleled charm.

Despite being compared to his contemporaries like K.J. Yesudas and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, Jayachandran carved a niche with his unique blend of serenity and soulfulness. His collaborations with composers such as Ilaiyaraaja, A.R. Rahman, and S.A. Rajkumar added a touch of magic to Tamil cinema. Iconic tracks like “Sollaamaley Yaar Paarthathu” (Poove Unakkaga) and “Kattaalaam Kaattu Vazhi” (Kizhakku Cheemayile) showcased his versatility and earned him accolades, including Tamil Nadu State Awards.

Beyond Tamil and Malayalam, Jayachandran contributed to Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, amassing over 15,000 songs in his illustrious career. His achievements included numerous state awards, the prestigious Kalaimamani Award, and the J.C. Daniel Award, among others.

Jayachandran’s voice was more than music; it was an experience, a journey into the depths of human emotion. His songs will continue to echo in our hearts, reminding us of the magic he created.

Tonight, as we listen to his songs like “Indraikku En Indha Aanandhame”, let’s cherish the joy he brought into our lives. Truly, Jayachandran was a voice of pure bliss, and though he is no longer with us, his music ensures he remains immortal in our memories.

Rest in peace, Jayachandran Sir, the maestro of mellifluous melodies.