PM Narendra Modi flags off Pravasi Bharatiya Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will be remembered for decades to come as a country with the world’s youngest and most skilled population.

Addressing the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, PM Narendra Modi said, “For many decades to come, India will remain a country with the world’s most young and skilled population. India will fulfil the world’s demand for skilled talent India has the potential to fulfil the world’s demand for skilled talent.”

Stressing the importance of the diaspora in the community, Modi said, “I have always considered the diaspora as India’s ambassador.”

Earlier, Modi inaugurated four exhibitions and then took a tour of the exhibitions and promotional stalls of Union and state ministries and departments, officials said.

The 18th PBD is being jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Odisha government from January 8 to January 10. The theme of the convention is ‘Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.

Apart from formally inaugurating the convention, the PM also remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.