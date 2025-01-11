‘Indian economy likely to be ‘a little weaker’ in 2025′

The Indian economy is expected to be “a little weaker” in 2025 despite steady global growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said.

Georgieva also said she expects quite a lot of uncertainty in the world this year mainly around the trade policy of the US.

In her annual media roundtable with a group of reporters on Friday, she said global growth is expected to be steady in 2025, but with regional divergence.

Georgieva said she expects the Indian economy to be a little weaker in 2025. However, she did not explain it any further. The World Economy Outlook update week will have more details about it.

“The US is doing quite a bit better than we expected before, the EU is somewhat stalling, (and) India a little weaker,” she said.