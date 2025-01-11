Men 3x more likely to die from a brain injury: Study

The study based on US mortality data in 2021 reveals the disproportionate impact of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) on older adults, males, and certain racial and ethnic groups.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Brain Injury, indicate that suicides remain the most common cause of TBI-related deaths. This was followed by unintentional falls, and specific groups are disproportionately affected by these tragedies.

Men were found to be most likely to die from a TBI – more than three times the rate of women (30.5 versus 9.4).

“In addition to men, older adults are especially at risk, with unintentional falls being a major cause of TBI-related death,” said lead author Alexis Peterson from the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.