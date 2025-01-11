Stalin dares EPS over ‘delay’ in Pollachi sex racket FIR

Insisting that the previous AIADMK regime filed an FIR in the Pollachi sex racket only 12 days after the lodging of the complaint, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday dared Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in the State Assembly to accept the ‘action’ he proposed if the latter was found to be factually incorrect on the matter. Insisting that the previous AIADMK regime filed an FIR in the Pollachi sex racket only 12 days after the lodging of the complaint, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday dared Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in the State Assembly to accept the ‘action’ he proposed if the latter was found to be factually incorrect on the matter.

Taking strong exception to the averments made by the CM in the House on Wednesday, Palaniswami said that the incident occurred on February 12, 2019. The complaint was lodged on February 24, and three accused were arrested in 24 hours based on crime 59/2019 in Pollachi East police station. He added that all the accused in the case are still in prison.

Questioning the claims of the LoP, the CM said, “The FIR was not registered immediately, but only after 12 days. What happened during the 12 days? Who were you trying to protect then? You delayed filing an FIR and the arrest of the accused.”