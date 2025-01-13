Punjab Kings announces Shreyas Iyer as skipper

Iyer, a proven leader and one of the most sought-after players in the IPL, was roped in by PBKS for a record-breaking Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player during the November auction.

At PBKS, Iyer will reunite with head coach Ricky Ponting, with whom he shared a successful stint at Delhi Capitals, guiding the team to the 2020 IPL final.

“I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title,” said Iyer in a statement.

The 2024 season has been a memorable one for Iyer, not only did he win the IPL with KKR, he also led Mumbai to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

He was also part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji and Irani Trophy.