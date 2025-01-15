PM Modi dedicates three naval combatants to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard.

He highlighted that these three naval combatants will strengthen our efforts towards being a global leader in defence.

“The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants will strengthen our efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment our quest towards self-reliance,” PM Modi said, IANS reported.

He further added that the commissioning of three frontline naval combatants highlights India’s steadfast commitment to developing a strong and self-reliant defence sector.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and two deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar among others were present on the occasion.

The fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project is one of the world’s largest and most advanced destroyers. With 75% indigenous content, it features cutting-edge weapon-sensor systems and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Surat boasts enhanced capabilities over previous classes, incorporating an improved design and sophisticated weaponry, and supports a range of helicopter operations.