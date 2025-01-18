Chennai prepares for first AC suburban train service

Chennai is all set to introduce its first air-conditioned suburban electric train, with the completion of manufacturing work on the new train. The air-conditioned trains, which have been operational in Mumbai for some time, offer enhanced comfort for suburban travelers. Now, Chennai will join the ranks of cities with such modernized train services.

The new AC suburban trains are being manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, much like their counterparts in Mumbai. The trains are designed to provide a cooler and more comfortable ride for passengers, particularly in the hot and humid conditions of southern India.

In a significant step towards modernizing the suburban rail network, it has been announced that Chennai will also operate air-conditioned suburban trains on its railway routes in the current financial year. The manufacturing of these trains has been completed at the integrated coach factory in Perambur, Chennai.

Currently, railway officials are conducting test runs to ensure the quality and performance of the new train. After the successful completion of these tests, the Railway Board will decide on the route where the air-conditioned suburban train will be introduced. Once this decision is made, operations will begin on the designated route, marking a new era of comfort and convenience for commuters in Chennai.

This initiative is expected to bring a refreshing change to the daily commute of thousands of passengers, providing a comfortable and efficient travel option for the city’s suburban network.