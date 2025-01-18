Thyagaraja aradhana fete concludes in Thiruvaiyaru

The 178th Aradhana Festival of Sri Sathguru Thyagaraja Swamigal, held in Thiruvaiyaru, began with a devotional atmosphere, as thousands gathered to pay homage to the saint-composer. The festival, which spans five days, is one of the most significant events for music lovers and devotees alike. The 178th Aradhana Festival of Sri Sathguru Thyagaraja Swamigal, held in Thiruvaiyaru, began with a devotional atmosphere, as thousands gathered to pay homage to the saint-composer. The festival, which spans five days, is one of the most significant events for music lovers and devotees alike.

Sri Sathguru Thyagaraja Swamigal, one of the trinity of Carnatic music, attained spiritual liberation on the day of Bhakul Panchami, and every year, on this day, a grand Aradhana festival is held at Thiruvaiyaru, located on the banks of the Kaveri River in Thanjavur district. This year, the 178th edition of the festival began on January 14, with numerous music artists performing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM every day, offering their musical tributes to the saint.

The most significant event of the festival occurred on January 18, when, at dawn, the procession of devotees began from the house where Sri Thyagaraja Swamigal once lived. The procession, accompanied by the sound of traditional drums and music, made its way to the saint’s shrine. The procession was followed by a musical performance, where the revered Panchratna Kirtanas (five jewels of Thyagaraja’s compositions) were sung.

Renowned musicians, including Sudha Ragunathan, Mahathi, Janani, Arun, and other famous Carnatic artists, joined in the event. Artists from all over the country performed the compositions of Sri Thyagaraja in various ragas such as Nattai, Kalyani, Arabhi, Varali, and concluded with Sri Raga. The unity of the voices and the instrumental harmony reverberated through the temple town, making the event truly special.

As part of the ritual, the idol of Sri Thyagaraja Swamigal was bathed with auspicious substances like sandalwood paste, turmeric, and kumkum, followed by a grand abhishekam. This traditional offering was a reflection of the deep respect and devotion towards the saint.

The day also featured numerous cultural performances, including Harikatha (spiritual storytelling), devotional songs, flute (Pullanguzhal) performances, and Nagaswaram music. The festival culminated with a special Anjaneyar Utsavam (Hanuman procession) at 10:40 PM, marking the conclusion of the day’s celebrations.

The 178th Aradhana Festival of Sri Sathguru Thyagaraja Swamigal at Thiruvaiyaru stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the saint’s compositions and their importance in the cultural and spiritual life of Tamil Nadu.