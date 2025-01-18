Saif attacker remains at large

Mumbai, Jan 18: The intruder who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai remains at large despite more than 30 teams on the lookout for him, while a Maharashtra minister ruled out underworld link to the brutal attack. Mumbai, Jan 18: The intruder who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai remains at large despite more than 30 teams on the lookout for him, while a Maharashtra minister ruled out underworld link to the brutal attack.

The attacker was not working for any criminal gang and probably was not even aware whose house he had entered, police said on Friday, citing their investigation carried out so far.

Police picked up a carpenter in connection with the attack on Khan (54) at his apartment in the wee hours of Thursday as he resembled the intruder and brought him to the Bandra police station for questioning on Friday morning but released him later.

A senior police official clarified that the man was not related to the attack on Khan, and no one has been arrested so far.

“The person detained has been released. He was picked up as he looked like the intruder captured in the CCTV footage. But he had an alibi, which was verified by the police.

Based on that, the detained person has been released. Our probe is still on. We are looking at all angles,” said the senior official.

“This seems to be a stray incident. The alleged intruder was not working for any gang, as per the prima facie investigation. He probably was not even aware whose house he had entered in,” he added.

He said more than 30 teams have been formed to track down and nab the attacker, who stabbed Khan in his 12th-floor apartment during a robbery attempt.

The attacker’s face was captured in CCTV footage. The video showed the assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building, where Khan lives, at around 2.30 am.