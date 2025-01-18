Vijay to meet Parandur protesters on 20 Jan

In a notable development, the Kancheepuram district police have granted permission to Vijay, the president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to visit Ekanapuram village on January 20. In a notable development, the Kancheepuram district police have granted permission to Vijay, the president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to visit Ekanapuram village on January 20.

The village has been at the center of ongoing protests against the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport. The protests have gained significant attention from local residents and political leaders, with TVK voicing strong opposition to the project.

This decision comes amidst a backdrop where the police had earlier denied or revoked permissions for other political parties and organizations, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Puthiya Thamizhagam, and the anti-corruption group Arappor Iyakkam, to hold protest meetings in the region. The denial of permissions to these groups has raised questions regarding the handling of political protests in the area, especially concerning the controversial greenfield airport project.

TVK, under the leadership of Vijay, has shown consistent support for the villagers’ cause, emphasizing their opposition to the airport proposal, which they believe would have a significant negative impact on the environment and the livelihoods of local farmers. The party has maintained that the government should prioritize the well-being of the people rather than pushing forward with a project that might displace families and alter the landscape of the region.

In the run-up to Vijay’s visit, the protesters have begun clearing a five-acre vacant land near the Ambedkar statue in Ekanapuram where the meeting is being planned.

On Friday, N Anand, the General Secretary of TVK, inspected the protest site in Ekanapuram. He engaged in discussions with the protesting villagers to reiterate TVK’s unwavering support for their cause. Anand’s visit helped strengthen the connection between the party and the villagers, ensuring that the protest movement gained further political backing. The interaction also served as a means of reinforcing TVK’s stance on environmental issues, particularly concerning the proposed airport, which many see as detrimental to the agricultural activities and cultural heritage of the region.

Earlier, on Pongal day, two prominent TVK functionaries, Ayyanathan and Jagatheesan, visited Ekanapuram to meet with the agitating villagers. Their visit was symbolic of the party’s commitment to supporting the grassroots movement against the airport. The party’s efforts are aimed at raising public awareness and garnering further political support to prevent the construction of the greenfield airport, which is part of the state government’s ambitious plan to improve infrastructure and enhance connectivity.

As the date of Vijay’s visit approaches, all eyes are on Ekanapuram, where the protests against the Parandur greenfield airport continue to gather momentum. With the TVK president set to meet with the villagers, it remains to be seen how the interaction will shape the future of the protests and whether it will attract more political support for the movement.

Box:

Cong invites Vijay to join INDIA alliance

Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperrunthakai has invited Vijay, leader of the TVK, to join the INDIA alliance. Speaking at an event in Chennai, he stated that Vijay’s stance against communal forces aligns with the values of the alliance, suggesting it would be beneficial for his ideology and for the greater good of all.