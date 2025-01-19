Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu: Mayiladuthurai Records 12 cm

Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall in several districts, including Chennai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi, last night. Mayiladuthurai’s Tarangambadi recorded the highest rainfall at 12 cm between 8:30 AM yesterday and 5:30 AM today.

In Chennai, areas like Guindy, Nungambakkam, Kilambakkam, Tambaram, Adyar, and Vannarapettai experienced heavy downpours early this morning, bringing a cool and pleasant climate to the city.

Similarly, the southern districts of Thoothukudi and Tenkasi received significant rainfall. In Tenkasi, places such as Kadayanallur, Achampudur, Alangulam, and Kaluneerkulam reported heavy showers.

In Ranipet district, Valajapet and Nemili also experienced intense rain.

The state continues to experience sporadic showers, with Mayiladuthurai district recording the highest rainfall during this period.

ChatGPT can