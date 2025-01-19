Saif Ali Khan’s Suspected Attacker nabbed in Chattisgarh 

In a major breakthrough regarding the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, authorities on Saturday arrested the suspected attacker from Durg, Chhattisgarh, according to the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Aakash Kailash Kanojia, who is suspected of stabbing Khan, was travelling by Jnaneswari Express train when the Railway force received information about his whereabouts, after which he was arrested.

DG RPF Manoj Yadav said Mumbai police had been monitoring his location for a while. “We received information that the suspect was aboard the train, so our team in civil clothes went and arrested him,” he said.