Donald Trump to be inaugurated as US president tomorrow 

Republican Donald Trump is set to return to the White House as 47th US President following his inauguration ceremony on Monday. He will take oath inside the US Capitol due to dangerously cold temperatures.

Trump won the US Presidential elections with a landslide victory after defeating outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris. He is set to take over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer oath of office to the next US President-elect on this occasion and mark the begining of his second term.