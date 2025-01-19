Gaza ceasefire to begin today after Israel approves deal in marathon cabinet meeting

Israel’s government approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal after deliberating for more than seven hours early into Saturday. The vote clears the way for the first pause in fighting in months and the phased exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Three female Israeli civilian hostages held in Gaza are expected to be released on the first day, according to two US officials.

International aid agencies are vowing to scale up their work in Gaza under the deal. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees called for “rapid, unhindered and uninterrupted humanitarian access” to the strip to relieve the suffering caused by war.