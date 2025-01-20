Cylinder blast triggers fire at Maha Kumbha Mela in Prayagraj

A big fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, officials said. A big fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, the government said in a statement.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which engulfed 18 tents.

“Fire has been doused and the situation in the area is under control,” Sharma said. Earlier, Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said that two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a big fire in the camps.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 started on January 13. More than 7.72 crore people have taken the holy dip, according to official figures available till Sunday.