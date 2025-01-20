Saif Ali Khan Assault Case: Attacker Sent To 5-Day Police Custody

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded an accused arrested in the Saif Ali Khan assault case in police custody till January 24 after observing that the police’s contention of an international conspiracy cannot be ruled out. A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded an accused arrested in the Saif Ali Khan assault case in police custody till January 24 after observing that the police’s contention of an international conspiracy cannot be ruled out.

The actor was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that sent shockwaves across the film fraternity and raised intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Ahead of this, police have confirmed that the person arrested for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).