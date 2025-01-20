Centre to hold talks with protesting farmers on Feb 14

The Central Government will hold discussions with farmers on February 14 to address their demands, including the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Central Government will hold discussions with farmers on February 14 to address their demands, including the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers from Punjab had begun a march toward Delhi to press for their demands but were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border, where they have been protesting ever since. Many farmers’ unions have joined the protest, with union leader Jagtar Singh Dhaliwal even starting an indefinite hunger strike would continue until a legal guarantee for MSP is achieved.

