Centre to hold talks with protesting farmers on Feb 14

The Central Government will hold discussions with farmers on February 14 to address their demands, including the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Farmers from Punjab had begun a march toward Delhi to press for their demands but were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border, where they have been protesting ever since. Many farmers’ unions have joined the protest, with union leader Jagtar Singh Dhaliwal even starting an indefinite hunger strike would continue until a legal guarantee for MSP is achieved.
Yogi Adityanath to hold 14 rallies for BJP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls
Nearly few days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold 14 election rallies and public programmes in the national capital, starting from January 23, while campaigning for the party, sources said.
As per a top source in Delhi BJP, “UP CM Yogi Adityanath will play a crucial role in campaigning in Delhi for BJP. His presence as UP CM in Delhi will impact voters who belong to Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath will do 14 rallies and public programmes starting from January 23.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with Bharatiya Janata Party booth-level workers in the national capital through the Namo application as part of the party’s campaigning in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections.
BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda launched the party’s Delhi Assembly election manifesto on Friday. Among the major promises, the BJP announced a series of welfare initiatives for women, starting with the provision of six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 in financial assistance under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana to ensure the health and well-being of pregnant women. Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the BJP has proposed monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi, aimed at empowering them economically.