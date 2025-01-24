Seeman challenges CM on Periyar issue

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Coordinator Seeman has called out Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, challenging them to speak openly about Dravidian leader E.V.R. Periyar without relying on scripted speeches. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Coordinator Seeman has called out Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, challenging them to speak openly about Dravidian leader E.V.R. Periyar without relying on scripted speeches.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Seeman questioned the authenticity of claims made by the DMK about their party’s growth and support. “They claim that 3,000 people are joining DMK before every event. How do they know this? It seems we have to help the DMK grow further. We haven’t even started speaking yet. What led to the birth of DMK from DK (Dravidar Kazhagam)? Let them answer,” he remarked.

Seeman also dismissed various statements about meeting LTTE leader Prabhakaran. “Some claim they met him for 8 minutes, others for 10 minutes, and some say they never met him at all. So what’s the truth? I declare now—I never met Prabhakaran. What will you believe?”

In a fiery tone, Seeman referred to E.V.R. Periyar as “the leader of fools” and asserted, “Dravidianism is represented by E.V.R. Periyar, while Tamil nationalism is symbolized by Prabhakaran. These two ideologies will always clash.”

Seeman also questioned the DMK’s selective allowance for protests. “In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, CM Stalin mentioned granting permissions for over one lakh protests in the last three-and-a-half years. If that’s the case, why did they deny us permission to protest in support of a victimized student from Anna University?”

He further challenged the DMK leaders: “Let anyone from DMK speak about E.V.R. Periyar in public without a written script. Let the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister themselves talk freely about him. Do they have the courage to do it?”

Seeman concluded by contrasting his political stance with DMK’s. “I openly speak about Prabhakaran and seek votes. Let them speak about E.V.R. Periyar and ask for votes. The Tamil people will then decide who stands taller. In Erode East, only if the ‘Rising Sun’ sets will there be a dawn for Tamil society,” he declared.