CM makes an indirect jibe at Vijay

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remarked on the growing trend of new political parties aspiring for power immediately after their formation. Speaking at an event at the Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, where members from other parties joined the DMK, Stalin emphasized the long-standing history and purpose of his party.

“The DMK is not a mushroom that sprouted overnight. It was not founded merely to gain power or hold positions but to work for the people, serve the underprivileged, and uplift backward communities. Since its inception in 1949, the DMK grew step by step, only entering the electoral fray in 1957,” Stalin said.

He further criticized the current scenario, saying, “Today, some parties emerge and immediately declare their intention to come to power. They claim they will form the next government or become the next chief minister. I do not want to name any party or leader; they do not deserve that recognition. I refuse to diminish the dignity of this platform by mentioning their names.”

Stalin added, “The mere mention of the DMK’s name seems to provoke anger in some quarters. Let them get angry. I am also saddened by the Governor’s remarks centered on religion. However, I will not demand his removal. His presence only strengthens the DMK further.”

The Chief Minister also remarked on the upcoming Assembly session, stating, “The Governor must attend the next session. We will hand over his address, and he should leave without reading it. Let the people witness this. I urge Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah not to replace the Governor. Let him continue in his position.”

At the same event, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin addressed the gathering, expressing confidence about the DMK’s future electoral performance.

“In the 2026 Assembly elections, we will win 200 constituencies and create history. We will achieve remarkable milestones,” he stated. Referring to the DMK’s victory in the Erode East by-election, Udhayanidhi noted how the party fulfilled its promises, including halting the tungsten mining project.

He concluded by criticizing the Governor’s alleged attempts to undermine Tamil Nadu’s identity, affirming that the DMK would counter such efforts effectively.