ISRO successfully Launches 100th satellite NVS-02 from Sriharikota 

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday morning successfully launched the NVS-02 – a part of India’s Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) – onboard a GSLV rocket, marking its historic 100th satellite launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota

GSLV-F15, the 17th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 11th flight with indigenous Cryo stage, lifted off majestically from the second launchpad of the SDSC at 6.23 am. This was ISRO’s first launch in 2025 and after Dr V Narayanan took over as the space agency’s chairman earlier this month.