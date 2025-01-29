Stampede breaks out at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Several devotees were feared injured after a stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday ahead of the ‘Amrit Snan’ on ‘Mauni Amavasya.’

According to officials, the stampede-like situation broke out due to the overwhelming crowd, which led to several women suffocating.

Ambulances were quickly dispatched and the affected women were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 25-30 women have been admitted to a hospital within the Maha Kumbh fair grounds. After the incident, the Amrit Snan or mass holy dip in the Ganga was delayed.