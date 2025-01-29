JPC adopts amended Waqf (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted its draft report and the amended version of the proposed law with a majority vote on Wednesday. New Delhi, Jan 29: The Parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted its draft report and the amended version of the proposed law with a majority vote on Wednesday.

Chairman of the joint parliamentary committee, Jagdambika Pal told mediapersons that Opposition lawmakers have time till 4pm to submit their dissent.

While the committee accepted all the amendments moved by the BJP and NDA lawmakers, it turned down all the amendments moved by the opposition lawmakers.

On Tuesday, a draft bill of over 600 pages was circulated among lawmakers.

Peeved by the committee turning down their amendments, Opposition MPs from the Congress, AIMIM, TMC, and Shiv Sena (UBT) and the left parties announced they will submit their dissent notes to the committee.

Talking to media persons, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, “I have submitted a dissent note because there’s a misconception being spread. The Bill is being pushed for political purposes, not for justice, and it even disregards the Constitution. When they say the Waqf Board will include non-Muslims, I worry this could eventually impact temple regulations as well.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that amendments are not in the best interest of Waqf board. He said the 650-page report was signed last night, which was “practically impossible to read” and submit a dissent report.