EPS questions Stalin’s silence on ECR incident 

Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has raised sharp questions over Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's silence regarding the involvement of certain individuals, referred to as "SIRs," in a shocking incident on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Tamil Nadu.

In a strongly worded statement, EPS condemned the ruling DMK government, alleging a breakdown of law and order under Stalin’s leadership.

“Has the DMK government under Stalin snatched away the basic right of women to move freely at night?” EPS asked, pointing out the grave nature of the incident. He criticized the ruling party, accusing it of protecting perpetrators if they are associated with the DMK.

“Is the DMK flag or party identity a license to commit crimes against women?” EPS questioned, adding that the police seem to act sluggishly or with undue delay when the accused have ties to the ruling party.

The incident in question reportedly occurred on ECR, where women traveling in a car were allegedly stopped and threatened by individuals traveling in another car displaying the DMK flag. The attackers attempted to intimidate the women in a brutal manner, reminiscent of scenes from a movie, EPS said.

The situation escalated when the women managed to escape and were followed to their residence. The attackers reportedly fled only after neighbors and relatives intervened. Victims also claimed that when they approached the police, they were asked, “Who told you to step out at night?”

EPS expressed outrage at the state of law and order under the DMK regime. “The Stalin-led government has completely destroyed the safety and security of Tamil Nadu,” he stated, demanding strict action.

He urged the DMK government to:

File an honest FIR without political interference. Ensure that details of the victims are not leaked. Arrest all those involved in the crime and take necessary legal action.

EPS further criticized Stalin’s reaction to questions about the “SIRs” allegedly involved in the incident, stating, “Why is Stalin irritated when asked about these SIRs? What does he have to say about their actions?”

“This incident shows how emboldened criminals have become under the DMK rule,” EPS remarked. He called for immediate action to restore law and order in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing that crimes of this nature must not be tolerated.