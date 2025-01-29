Thai Amavasya: Devotees throng Rameswaram

Thousands of devotees gathered at sacred sites in Rameswaram to observe Thai Amavasya, a day dedicated to honoring ancestors. Thousands of devotees gathered at sacred sites in Rameswaram to observe Thai Amavasya, a day dedicated to honoring ancestors.

Long queues were seen at temples as devotees sought darshan of Lord Shiva, performed rituals, and took holy dips in temple waters. The day is considered highly auspicious for paying respects to departed souls and performing ancestral rituals.

Additionally, the Siruvapuri Murugan Temple witnessed a large influx of devotees offering prayers and seeking blessings.

Thai Amavasya, observed on the new moon day in the Tamil month of Thai, holds significant spiritual importance for Hindus and draws large crowds every year.