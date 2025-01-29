Budget Session begins Friday with President’s address

New Delhi, Jan 29: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament on Monday as the Budget Session begins on January 31. New Delhi, Jan 29: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament on Monday as the Budget Session begins on January 31.

The President will address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber on Friday and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the General Budget on Saturday.

The Finance Minister will table the Economic Survey on Friday when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene briefly after the President’s address.

Lok Sabha has provisionally allotted two days (February 3-4) for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, while Rajya Sabha has earmarked three days for the debate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha on February 6.