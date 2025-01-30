30 dead, 60 injured in Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj

At least 30 people died and 60 were injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj early Wednesday morning, just before the crucial ‘Amrit Snan’ on Mauni Amavasya.

The massive gathering, expected to draw nearly 10 crore pilgrims, led to chaos as devotees surged towards the sacred Triveni Sangam.

DIG Kumbh Mela Vaibhav Krishna confirmed the casualties and said, “Out of these (30 deceased), 25 have been identified while the remaining five are yet to be identified. Some of these are from other states too… four from Karnataka, one from Assam, one from Gujarat… some injured devotees have been taken away by their relatives. 36 injured are undergoing treatment at the local medical college. For the convenience of devotees, Mela administration has issued helpline number 1920.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that the situation was under control and urged the public not to spread rumors about the incident.