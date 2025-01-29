Modi speaks to Adityanath over Maha Kumbh stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident early Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh, and called for immediate support measures.

The prime minister is continuously monitoring the situation in Kumbh and is constant contact with the state government. He has spoken with the chief minister three times till now and is giving directions for normalisation of the situation and relief, official sources said.

“PM Modi spoke to Yogi Ji about the situation at the Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures,” an official said.