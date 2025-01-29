UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges calm amid stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh

In response to the stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for citizens to remain calm and avoid believing in rumours. The Chief Minister reassured the public that the state government is actively addressing the situation. He urged pilgrims to exercise patience and emphasized that the situation is under control.

The stampede-like incident occurred on the auspicious occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya,’ when a large number of devotees gathered to take a holy dip at the Sangam in Allahabad. Authorities confirmed that the influx of pilgrims resulted in overcrowding, leading to chaotic conditions. Early reports suggest that 10 people have been feared dead, while several others sustained injuries.

Yogi Adityanath further encouraged devotees to consider taking a dip at other nearby ghats instead of stressing about reaching the Sangam, assuring them that these locations also offer an opportunity for spiritual purification.

The Uttar Pradesh government had anticipated a massive turnout of around 10 crore pilgrims for the ‘Amrit Snan’ on this auspicious day and had stepped up security measures in preparation. Despite the tragic incident, authorities have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

As the situation continues to unfold, the Chief Minister’s office and local authorities are making efforts to manage the crowd and ensure that the rest of the Maha Kumbh event proceeds smoothly, while maintaining a focus on the safety of all attendees.