Stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj Claims 10 Lives, Several Injured

A tragic stampede occurred early on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, leaving around 10 people feared dead and many others injured. The incident took place as thousands of devotees, gathered for the second Shahi Snan (royal bath) on Mauni Amavasya (new moon), surged toward the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip.

Around 2 am, as the crowd reached the ghats along a 12-km stretch of the riverbank, several devotees broke through barricades, triggering chaos and a stampede. Many people were injured in the chaos, and several families were separated amid the mayhem.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed the stampede, stating that devotees had jumped over the barricades, leading to injuries and the ensuing tragedy. He assured that the situation was under control and urged the public not to spread rumors about the incident. Adityanath further noted that the massive crowds, with eight to ten crore devotees in attendance, added to the difficulty in managing the event. He explained that nearly six crore devotees had already taken a holy dip at the Sangam the previous day, and the incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am.

In response to the incident, Adityanath confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to him four times and was closely monitoring the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda also extended their support and assured all necessary assistance from the central government.

As the situation stabilizes, the seers are expected to proceed with the Amrit Snan (holy bath) once the crowd density decreases. Authorities continue to work on managing the flow of devotees and ensuring safety measures at the event.