Architect Of Liquor Scam: Rahul Gandhi’s All-Out Attack On Kejriwal

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting in poll-bound Delhi, saying the former Delhi chief minister ‘came in a small car but lived in Sheesh Mahal’.

Rahul Gandhi claimed Arvind Kejriwal wasn’t visible when Delhi faced violence.

“AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was never seen when the poor needed him and when Delhi faced violence,” he said.

He also took a sharp jibe at Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal over their incarceration in the Delhi excise policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal promised to do politics differently but gave Delhi the biggest liquor scam,” Rahul Gandhi added