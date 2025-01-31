Congress MP Rakesh Rathore arrested in UP over rape charges

Days after a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Rakesh Rathore in a case related to the sexual exploitation of a 35-year-old woman after confining her in his house, the parliamentarian was arrested on Thursday. Days after a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Rakesh Rathore in a case related to the sexual exploitation of a 35-year-old woman after confining her in his house, the parliamentarian was arrested on Thursday.

The police had approached the court after the MP had failed to appear despite being served a notice at his residence, directing him to present himself by January 23 for recording his statement. The notice was handed over to a family member.

Earlier this month, an FIR was lodged against Rathore in which the complainant alleged that the MP, in a bid to keep her silent, promised to marry her and advance her political career, all while subjecting her to sexual assaults over the past four years.