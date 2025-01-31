Kejriwal allowed Yamuna to get polluted: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal allowed the Yamuna river to get polluted and forced the people of Delhi to drink its water. Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal allowed the Yamuna river to get polluted and forced the people of Delhi to drink its water.

With people asking what happened to fulfilling his promise of making the Yamuna clean like the Thames river in London, Kejriwal is making an “excuse” by falsely accusing the BJP government in Haryana of mixing poison in the river, Shah charged while addressing a public meeting in the Rohini Assembly constituency.

He termed Kejriwal’s accusation against the Haryana government “petty politics” and alleged the AAP government could not fulfil Kejriwal’s promise of cleaning the Yamuna during its 10-year rule due to “corruption”.