Study decodes how microbes help detoxify our atmosphere

According to a recent study published in the Science Direct journal, more than two billion tonnes of CO is released into the atmosphere globally each year. However, microbes consume about 250 million tonnes of this, reducing CO to safer levels.

The latest study led by Monash University researchers showed that microbes consume CO present in the atmosphere by using a special enzyme, called the CO dehydrogenase.

This enzyme helps them to extract energy from this universally present but highly toxic gas.

The study, published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, reveals how this enzyme extracted atmospheric CO and powered cells.